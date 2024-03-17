Previous
Next
17th March 2024 by emmadurnford
77 / 365

17th March 2024

This weekend was one of the few open weekends of the gardens at Hampton Court Palace. Thanks to a friend on FaceBook, I actually knew this as it is certainly not very well advertised on their website.

We waited until the afternoon as it was raining in the morning so decided to take a bus there of speed and walk back. I’m so glad that we made the effort. The sun came out and it really was positively springlike. Who knew how many varieties of daffodil there actually are and the hyacinths and other spring flowers were looking perfect in the sunshine. It was so warm and sunny that we had the first ice cream of the year at the van in from of the Mitre on the river. I think he was pleased and I am convinced he gave us large ice creams (with flakes) instead of the medium size I actually paid for!

I really felt that Spring is here and to top it all, we managed over 11,000 footsteps mainly because we walked home through Bushy Park rather than taking the bus.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise