15th May 2024

There was a change in the weather today and we awoke to clouds and a little rain although the sun also made an appearance at times. We had planned a fairly relaxed day with trip up in the chairlift we had located yesterday. I drove the few minutes journey into town and we were soon stepping onto the rather precarious chairlift and about thirty seconds later I remembered that I don’t like heights!! It was very high with sheer drops at some points down to the Rhine! We survived and walked a short distance to a little cafe that was not that friendly but their cheesecake and the view over the most impressive loop of the Rhine were very good.



We walked around the area and even undertook a small hike down to another view point where the was a view that made the Rhine almost appear as four small lakes rather than a river.



Then it was braving the chairlift again back down to Boppard just as the weather started to get greyer and we felt the first few spots of rain. We found an underground car park (although I had thought it was open air!) and then stopped fro lunch at a very good Italian restaurant right next to the river with a friendly Albanian waiter. We were combining Germany, Albania and Italy all in one go!



After lunch we wandered through the town although the rain had become more set in - stopping for an apple strudel and coffee, I managed to find a post office that was open to buy stamps for cards and we both wandered around some small Roman ruins in the town. As the rain was now heavy, we called it a day and headed back to our apartment for a bit of packing and dinner.



