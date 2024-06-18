Previous
18th June 2024 by emmadurnford
18th June 2024

I had to pull together notes from my Zoom meeting last week for a report for next weeks Committee meeting online! We appear to have covered a number of points although I think the proposed dates for next year may cause an issues for some members.

In the afternoon I swapped into my alter-ego of hair stylist for Colin and was able to cut his hair in the back garden. I’ve been cutting his hair for four years now. This is the back garden and despite a lot of rain over the past couple months, the grass looks a bit dry but the walnut tree is dong well and unlike last year when there was not a single walnut, this year the tree is groaning under the weight of them. The squirrels are in for a feast!
18th June 2024

Emma Durnford

