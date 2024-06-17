Previous
17th June 2024
17th June 2024

Happy Father’s Day (to those who are lucky to still have their Fathers). Mr Huffkins managed to buy Colin some mini marzipans from M&S - he is a very resourceful hamster!

Today I was mostly writing emails!! Another view of sunset over the Crescent - the weather has finally made a change and summer seems to have arrives with warmer temperatures and sunshine.
Emma Durnford

This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
