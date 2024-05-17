17th May 2024

I had read the weather forecast and was not overly surprised to awake to heavy rain. As we had managed to see a lot yesterday afternoon, we took it slowly in the morning, making our own breakfast in a very bijou kitchen - it does have a dishwasher though! We eventually walked out and the rain went off a little so we could get to the bus stop and the 33 arrived soon after (we’re old hands now with how to buy the tickets!).



The rain stopped little in the morning and despite having breakfast a little over an hour earlier - a suggestion was made that we should stop for a coffee and cake in a rather nice ‘Backerei’ next the the bus stop! Suitable refreshed with rhubarb tart we walked the back streets towards the funicular up to Heidelberg schloss/castle. I did not really have any expectations about the castle prior to our visit but once there, I was really impressed, Not only did the funicular ticket give access to all the castle, there was so much to see. The views were beautiful down onto the surrounding steep roads with lush green foliage. There were a number of little museums including an apothecary one. The rain was intermittent although the skies were getting darker during our visit. We stopped for a couple of bratwurst im brokken (sausage in a roll). The weather was getting worse so e decided to travel back down to the town by the funicular and this time we got the best seats. By the then we had returned to the bottom, the rain was getting harder so after we had checked out a couple of shops we walked a circuit of the town back towards the 33 bus stop for a return to our little apartment. We popped into a Penny on route



The journey was much easier than yesterday with no long walk which was good. There was so much meat left from my meal last night that it served both of us with some healthy salad on the side (and a beer!).



