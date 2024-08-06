6th August 2024

Colin was up early this morning as he had to take the car all the way over to Epsom again so the fuel cap problem can be diagnosed and hopefully fixed this time. It started to rain heavily so I spent a lot of the day sorting out my two computers as I had a lot of documents to upload to the iCloud via my MacBook. It is very frustrating that this issue could not be fixed during the three weeks of work on the phone with the Apple engineer.



Colin had to come home on the train he left the car behind robe fixed - the servicing department needs to look at their customer service - no offer of a lift to the station in the rain! This is the rain on the roof next door which is our way of gauging how heavy it is!



Whilst waiting for the call to collect the car, we downloaded two apps for when we visit Budapest and Vienna next month which we can order digital travel cards on. Colin finally got the car in the afternoon and all has been fixed and under the warranty.

