5th August 2024

First thing this morning I vacuumed downstairs as Mr Huffkins has made quite a mess! Later on I bit the bullet and placed an order for a thousand greeting cards including the eight new designs in smaller quantities. I’ll have just thirty five of each of the new designs so I can test them out but it won’t be too costly if they do not sell well.



In the later afternoon we headed over to Bushy Park. Colin had suggested a few days ago that he could cycle around the park to save his knee and if I wanted I could come along and walk the Park Run 5 km route. I didn’t want to put my running kit on so kept my shorts and T shirt from the day. I sorted out the Strava app so that it was not public and also took my headphones for music. I managed the entire route and I was literally power walking the entire route without stopping (even for a photo). I made a good time - 3.13 miles in 45 minutes and 53 seconds. It was very hot and I was dripping. I also discovered that I had taken a slightly longer route and so was heading for 3.25 kms but I turned off Strava before I arrived back at my starting point. I certainly felt it and I cannot believe that once I jogged the same route in 26 minutes and 30 seconds! Back home (via Sainsbury’s) for a shower.

