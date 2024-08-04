Sign up
Previous
215 / 365
4th August 2024
Today was a chores day, washing etc. Colin took his bike to be fixed to a local shop.
These are vey small olives developing on one of my two trees, first bought when I lived in my flat back in 1998 and despite being in pots, they are still doing well.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4232
photos
20
followers
15
following
Views
0
2024 - 365 Project
iPhone 14 Pro
4th August 2024 6:35pm
Public
tree
plant
trees
garden
italian
olives
olive
