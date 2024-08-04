Previous
4th August 2024 by emmadurnford
215 / 365

4th August 2024

Today was a chores day, washing etc. Colin took his bike to be fixed to a local shop.

These are vey small olives developing on one of my two trees, first bought when I lived in my flat back in 1998 and despite being in pots, they are still doing well.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
