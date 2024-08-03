3rd August 2024

Today I finally got the Christmas car box down out of the cupboard and did a stock take of all cards made up and then dragged the box out from under the bed and counted all the unmade up flat cards. I now know what I have in stock and will be able to work out what I need reprinted once I have all the orders in.



Good news for today was that I received an email informing me that one of my competition submissions to the ‘Friends of Bushy and Home Park’ has been chosen for the front cover of their charity calendar. Although this is not paid, it is a real accolade and will actually work as good promotion for my other Christmas cards later in the year.

