15th August 2024

It wasn’t quite to warm today so we drove the short distance to Twickenham Cemetery near Whitton to see what work is needed on the headstone of Colin’s Mum and Dad’s grave. We were pleasantly surprised that really it is just a bit of a weed and tidy although I need to repaint the lettering as it has worn over the years in the weather. We scrubbed it down but must wait until it is bone dry before I paint so it will need another visit to paint and a final visit to finish the job by using a cuttlefish to scrape back any excess paint (trick learned from a stone mason!).



In the afternoon I took the bus (well part of the way as it terminated before Kingston bridge) to collect a top I had ordered and to find out about currency for Hungary. Finally, we are having a rethink about Italy because of the cost of the car hire and insurance. It is disappointing as I had found good accommodation but I had been worried about the cost. I’ll keep the plan for a possible future trip if car hire goes down in price. We are now thinking of Northern Spain - Galicia/Asturias and getting the ferry to Caen and driving down via Bordeaux. Watch this space for progress reports.



