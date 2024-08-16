16th August 2024

Colin was up early for golf so I knew I had to take another turn around Bushy Park. This time I took paracetamol and ibuprofen BEFORE the walk/trot in the hope that this will make it less painful during and afterwards. I took the same routes as the Park Run but in reverse to make it more interesting! I managed to shave almost three minutes of the last time I went so I’m doing OK.



In the afternoon we studied our Spain plans a bit further. Weather is still warm and sunny but I’m a bit concerned as its showing as around 30-32 degrees in Budapest and Vienna - hope it will cool a little before our visit in just over two weeks.

