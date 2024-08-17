17th August 2024

This morning it was a drive over to the West Mid hospital again for Colin’s ‘listening devices’ to be tested again as they are definitely too loud! Unlike last time it was very sunny and I got so hot waiting in the car that I had to turn it around to try and get some shade. Eventually Colin returned with adjusted devices and we stopped briefly on the way back at Halfords and Asda and then at the Cedar Road recycling place to drop off some massive cardboard boxes that I didn’t want to have to rip up to fit in the recycling box.



In the afternoon as it was so sunny, we popped back to Twickenham cemetery so that I could compete the second phase of the grave restoration. I needed to work the specialist silver paint into the incised lettering and then had to deliberately go over the lines so it looks like the worse job ever at this stage but I know that the next stage when I rub it down, should look really impressive.

