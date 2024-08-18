Previous
Next
18th August 2024 by emmadurnford
231 / 365

18th August 2024

Back to Twickenham Cemetery after breakfast but before coffee - I was using this as an incentive to finish to restoration job!

Following advice from a helpful stone mason, I know that I have to gently rub back the surface of the stone using a cuttle fish, of which we have many found on beaches over the years. This is mildly abrasive enough to remove just the paint that is not in the incised grooves but not to scratch the hard granite surface.

I think it’s a pretty good job though I say it myself - before and after photo as evidence.

In the afternoon we started to look properly at the alternative trip to Spain which is likely to replace the expensive Italy trip.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise