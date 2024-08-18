18th August 2024

Back to Twickenham Cemetery after breakfast but before coffee - I was using this as an incentive to finish to restoration job!



Following advice from a helpful stone mason, I know that I have to gently rub back the surface of the stone using a cuttle fish, of which we have many found on beaches over the years. This is mildly abrasive enough to remove just the paint that is not in the incised grooves but not to scratch the hard granite surface.



I think it’s a pretty good job though I say it myself - before and after photo as evidence.



In the afternoon we started to look properly at the alternative trip to Spain which is likely to replace the expensive Italy trip.

