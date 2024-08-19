19th August 2024

Today I made a start to my annual August task or making up literally thousands of Christmas cards to deliver to my various outlets around the Borough. I had to lug down a box pushed well back under the bed by sliding it down the stairs. Next I had to balance on a chair to get the other box out of a wardrobe. It took a good few hours to sort out various piles of cards - some made up with bar-codes (which willed to be updated, some made up with no bar-codes and some stored flat as delivered from the printers. By the end of the morning I had a neat seven piles against the sofa ready to be made up over the next few days.



Totally unrelated, this is the first tomato that has ripened on our plants that Chris gave us a few months ago. I am really hoping that the others ripen before we go away for a week or so.

