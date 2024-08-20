Previous
20th August 2024 by emmadurnford
233 / 365

20th August 2024

Holiday hair trim this morning with Steph before a card and print count in The Hive.

In the afternoon I caught the bus over to Richmond and collected our Hungarian ‘Florints’ - nice to have a different currency to Euros for once although we’ll need a current converter to work out various amounts as there are 432 to the pound! I also did a quick card count in Richmond and it was a relief to see that despite the price rise, they are still selling well.

Last thing was the arrival of a fire engine in the Crescent. We were rather worried until our neighbour Maria just down the road explained that the officers had come to check her fire and carbon monoxide alarms!
Emma Durnford

Photo Details

