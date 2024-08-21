21st August 2024

A nice day today as our friends Robert and Sue invited us over to their house in Walton on Thames for a trip out on the river in their new boat - Vanilla Shake.



We set off straight away walking along the tow path to the marina which is only a ten minute walk from the house. It took a while to get the boat ready but eventually we could all get on and Sue rustled an excellent lunch courtesy of M&S. Then we were off. It was nice and cool on the river but I hadn’t realised how much work is required to go through a lock as I helped out for the first time! Luckily I didn’t fall in.



We went up as far as Chertsey and then we turned around and went back through the two locks again back to the marina. Rob demonstrated some excellent steering as he reversed it into its berth and to celebrate we had a large slice of cake and a glass or two of bubbly so Colin drew the short straw to drive home!



It was a fun day and quite different to a normal weekday.

