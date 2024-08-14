Previous
14th August 2024 by emmadurnford
227 / 365

14th August 2024

I finally managed to pay my John Lewis bill with about 2-days to spare. Even this simple task took me over 4 phone calls and some stressful moments! I also dealt with three emails received during our lovely trip down to Wareham yesterday.

One to the Landmark to confirm dates, one in agreement with a friend and an exceptionally well-worded one to counter a stroppy email from one of the exhibition team whom we all wish would just leave the group!

In the afternoon it was yet another dental appointment for poor Colin for the third attempt at fitting his crown. Fingers crossed this one fits properly this time - not a cheap dental appointment.

Final win of the day - email from the bullying colleague at photo club. He’s resigned from the Team - hooray!
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Emma Durnford

This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
62% complete

Photo Details

