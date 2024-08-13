13th August 2024

I had been waiting for today for a while as we had planned to visit my friends Sarah and Patrick at their new home down in Wareham in Dorset. In the future I’ll probably drive myself or get the train but for this time Colin came as well and I am hoping he likes the town as maybe we could move that way in the future… but probably not!!



The drive was actually very good and through some lovely countryside and heathland. Parking was pleasantly easy and just a three minute walk away. It was lovely to se them both and Ollie and Ted the dogs who were ecstatic to see an old friend. Their house is lovely, with lots of original features and a great size. Their garden is a lot bigger than their old house in Haynes Park although it was rather overlooked. We had an excellent ‘local produce’ lunch in the back garden before heading off for a walk around the little town and the city walls.



It really is a nice town with all essential services. A little later, Lillie - Sarah and Patricks daughter arrived on the train so Sarah and I went to meet her. Sadly it was time to leave but we decided to drive via Swanage so that we could see the sea. I had earmarked this place as a possible ‘move to’ location as it seemed very nice when I last visited out of season in October on a photographic day course. However, in the summer it seems to become rather like Londons local beach and was quite rowdy. We fancied a fish and chips supper but could not find anywhere open to sit in (take away only) and when we eventually found somewhere, they were just about to close and only had one piece of fish left. Not very impressed and it was not cheap - the experience was topped off when I was trying to get a little sachet of ketchup open and it literally squirted all over Colin’s shirt and shorts. It would have been finny if we saw it happen to someone else but not actually in the event!!



Colin drove back and the journey again wasn’t too bad although I think getting the train could be more relaxing.

