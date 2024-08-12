Previous
12th August 2024 by emmadurnford
225 / 365

12th August 2024

It was very, very hot today. We carried on researching our Italy trip but have come up against a bit of a stumbling block in terms of the price of the hire car. Maybe time for a rethink. No photo today - it was so hot that I forgot!
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Emma Durnford

