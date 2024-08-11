Sign up
224 / 365
11th August 2024
It’s the start of the next mini heatwave here. The advantage is that I was able to do both lots of washing and to get it bone dry in just a few hours!
In the afternoon we stayed inside in the cool of the front bedroom to continue looking at our Italy trip.
Today’s grab shot is of the orange flowers that come up each year in the garden. I know them as Mombretia but apparently it is now known as Crocosmia originating from South Africa.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th August 2024 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
orange
,
garden
,
south
,
africa
,
exotic
,
crocosmia
,
mombretia
