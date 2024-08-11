Previous
11th August 2024 by emmadurnford
11th August 2024

It’s the start of the next mini heatwave here. The advantage is that I was able to do both lots of washing and to get it bone dry in just a few hours!

In the afternoon we stayed inside in the cool of the front bedroom to continue looking at our Italy trip.

Today’s grab shot is of the orange flowers that come up each year in the garden. I know them as Mombretia but apparently it is now known as Crocosmia originating from South Africa.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Emma Durnford

