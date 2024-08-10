10th August 2024

Today was slightly cooler today than yesterday which was fortunate as we headed over to see Chris and Monika and go to the Chertsey Agricultural Show close by. We have been before a number of years ago but I think this year was even better. We spent a lot of time in the marquees with lots of sleeping pigs, inquisitive goats and very big rosette wearing cows!



There were the traditional shows of home produce and home baked cakes marmalades. Later in the afternoon horse and traps were on display in the show ring and it was a great chance to see shire horses with woven manes and tails pulling beautiful cars with barrels and other items in them. The day finished up with a visit to the Bird of Prey stand with a lot of owls and other raptors. We had a good chat with the owner (the birds were all in an excellent condition). He has a Kookaburra called Cookie (reared in captivity from a hatchling) and I was even allowed to hold and stroke him for quite some time - amazing as I’ve never seen one up close, even whilst in Australia.



We nipped back home to pick up the car and then headed over to the Kingfisher pub by the river as Chris had booked it for dinner. It was really nice to sit outside next to the river and mate food and beer was very good as well. Colin volunteered to drive so I could enjoy a pint of beer - a great day.

