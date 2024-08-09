Previous
9th August 2024 by emmadurnford
9th August 2024

I went into Kingston this morning to have a look for any suitable clothes (in the sales) for our trip to Budapest and Vienna next month. I’ve looked at the weather forecasts for both places and they are looking even hotter than here! I found a nice pair of shorter shorts and a top but I’ll ave to order in the right size (smaller!) When I get home.

Needless to say John Lewis have STILL not found my payment and I had to contact my bank again to get yet more reference numbers to enable them to find it. I’ve escalated this to a complain level which I hope will finally sort this out.

Just a Wordle today.
