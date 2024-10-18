18th October 2024

We were up and out at a good time to pop to the golf club for Colin, followed by a rather good bacon baguette and pot of tea afterwards. I was able t check on dates for next years photo club summer social which luckily is free. Afterwards we drove across Kingston bridge to Ham as I needed to drop off Christmas cards to the bookshop which was good.



Then we set the satnav for Petersfield which Colin has wanted to visit for a while to see if it has potential as a suitable tone for a move out of London in the future. There are a lot of advantages to where we live but the downside is the high costs and we could potentially release quite a bit of capital if we moved out of town. The drive was fairly easy down the A3 as luckily the junction with the M25 is open at the moment. The town is actually very nice. A traditional little town with a market square, a lot of independent shops and rather importantly it has a Waitrose, M&S, Waterstones and a Robert Days for Colin!



We enjoyed a nice lunch in a cafe recommended by a lady who had stopped to help us in the car park. We wondered to the tourist information office and even popped into an estate agent. Unfortunately I had to nip out to move the car as inure ticket was running out but the young guy was rather the stereotypical estate agent and we weren’t that impressed!



The last part of our day was to visit a few satellite villages that had been recommended to us and we quickly discovered that the narrow country lanes and length of time back to the time was not very good. The journey back was not bad but we drove a different route on the A24 to avoid the long traffic that we had spotted on the opposite side of the road when we drove down. An interesting day.