Previous
026- Ready to Race by emrob
26 / 365

026- Ready to Race

My daughter's got one meet left in her high school swimming career. I fortunately got to go to this one (her second to last). It's been fun watching her swim - I'm gonna miss these days!
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture! You'll have some memories with this. =)
January 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice use of color with gray
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise