Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
26 / 365
026- Ready to Race
My daughter's got one meet left in her high school swimming career. I fortunately got to go to this one (her second to last). It's been fun watching her swim - I'm gonna miss these days!
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
28
photos
25
followers
34
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th January 2024 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
swim
,
selective color
,
swimmer
,
swim meet
,
etsooi-156
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! You'll have some memories with this. =)
January 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice use of color with gray
January 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close