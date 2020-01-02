Previous
The East Channel at mid-tide by etienne
The East Channel at mid-tide

For the Artist Challenge (Michael Kenna).

I recently discovered this fascinating photographer thanks to a video recommended by Marloes @stimuloog : https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=TURFdRtSb7k&feature=youtu.be
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Lee ace
Great leading line shot.
January 2nd, 2020  
