Oh My God ! Is he dead ?

For the Six Word Story Challenge. As soon as I saw that scene, I feared that a mysterious crime had been committed on the beach. So, I immediately alerted my friend Herlock Sholmes and his colleague Doctor Stetson. I am happy to report that, after a thorough investigation, their conclusion is that this gentleman is in a perfect health, just relaxing in a warm puddle after an intense surfing session.