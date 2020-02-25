Sign up
Photo 422
Cordyline
Trying to create a high key picture by shooting a whitish sky from a low pov
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
Tags
for2020
Monique
ace
Such a great shot, beautiful pov
February 25th, 2020
