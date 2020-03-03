Clonakilty Main Street : the Bike Shop

The door is always wide open. Some bikes have to be pushed out in the street, in order to clear a small corridor in the middle of the stuff piled inside the store. It is quite dark inside, and there is a small dog sleeping on a sofa among the bikes. You have to yell in order to call the owner who is working in his repair shed. He is helpful and very friendly. There are no price tags, the shop owner will tell you a price, probably depending a bit on who you are. If you want any second hand part, he will disappear somewhere behind, and come back with it a bit later.



I am posting a rainbow week illustrating some colourful business fronts in the main street of Clonakilty. This picture is to illustrate an orange Tuesday.