Clonakilty Main Street : the yellow Candy Shop

Here inside, the walls are covered by shelves of transparent jars and boxes from which you can buy candies by the unit or by weight. It is a children’s paradise, and the parents enjoy it as well. I even saw once an old nun sneaking discretely inside the store.



There are probably not many small towns that have been able to keep an old fashioned shop dedicated to candies. Most of them must have been put out of business by the supermarkets.