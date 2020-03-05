Clonakilty Main Street : the green and blue Tourist Office

As you can see, there are many disparate items on display or for the sale in the tourist office. It is not always obvious to understand what direct relationship they may have with the town.



Clonakilty is a natural stop for people travelling around the West Cork coastline. The tourist office welcomes many visitors in the summertime, but it is sometimes closed in the winter. Visitors come for the beaches, but Irish visitors come here mainly to pay a respectful tribute to Michael Collins, a prominent leader of the Irish Independence, whose memory is preserved everywhere in his native town.