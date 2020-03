Clonakilty Main Street : the blue Charity Shop

People do not hesitate to buy and to use second hand items from charity shops, especially kids stuff and ladies outfits (including wedding gowns and evening dresses). Reciprocally, as soon as anything (clothes, toys, DVDs, ladies bags, …) is not used anymore, it is donated to a charity shop : there are no garage sales here.



There are several charity shops in Clonakilty, run by volunteers. All profits go to charity organizations.