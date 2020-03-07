Previous
Clonakilty Main Street : the purple Orthodontic Clinic by etienne
Clonakilty Main Street : the purple Orthodontic Clinic

There is an orthodontic clinic in this small town which has only two part time doctors.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
