Photo 447
Staircase abstract (1)
The sun coming through the window in my back was making some interesting shadow patterns on the staircase ramp and on the plaster wall behind it.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
921
photos
90
followers
78
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
26th March 2020 8:52am
Privacy
Public
