Quiet sea : Toc Gwen

This rock is called Toc Gwen and it is a recognizable sea landmark. To the left, it is connected to land through a narrow submarine ridge that becomes visible a few hours a year during low spring tides. On the right side, it is a sheer cliff diving deep into the sea, one of the best spots around here to lay lobster pots. In the background is the undulating spine of Tome Island.