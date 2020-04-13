Previous
Next
Caught in the gear by etienne
Photo 450

Caught in the gear

This is the mechanism of a wall clock, with the colours inverted. I am proposing this shot as the second starting image for the WWYD191 Challenge.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise