The Kilmacduagh Monastery

Here is the picture that I am proposing as the third starting image for the WWYD191 Challenge. I made that shot in 2015.
This is just one part of the ruins of the Kimacduagh Monastery, an off-the-beaten-path abbey in County Galway (Ireland), established in the 7th century by Sint Conan. The site is lost in the countryside and does not get as many visitors as it would deserve. The round belfry tower is particularly remarkable and is a typical Irish feature whose purpose remains enigmatic. This round tower, at around 30 meters, is the tallest one in Ireland and it is leaning away from the vertical, like the famous Pisa Campanile. It is believed to date back to the 10th or to the 12th century.