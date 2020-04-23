Previous
Next
Mael's house by etienne
Photo 461

Mael's house

This house belongs to our neighbour Mael, an artist. It already appears in very old postcards, standing alone in the dunes. The wall all around is a necessary protection against the springtide waves.

Having never experienced with duo-tone before, I am catching the opportunity to try this type of processing since it is the Darkroom @thedarkroom theme of the week.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise