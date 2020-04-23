Sign up
Photo 461
Mael's house
This house belongs to our neighbour Mael, an artist. It already appears in very old postcards, standing alone in the dunes. The wall all around is a necessary protection against the springtide waves.
Having never experienced with duo-tone before, I am catching the opportunity to try this type of processing since it is the Darkroom
@thedarkroom
theme of the week.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
1st April 2020 2:50pm
Tags
darkroom-duotone
