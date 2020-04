Every night a little further west (1/3)

I am posting a serie of 3 sunsets made from the exact same spot at intervals of 3 to 4 days. With the characteristic profile of Tome Island as a reference, it is amazing to notice with the naked eye how much the sunset position is moving day after day.



This is the first picture of the serie. It was made on April 17th. The sun was setting well over the flat middle of Tome Island.



By the summer solstice, the sunset point will be largely out of the frame of this picture to the right.