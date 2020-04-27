Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 463
Every night a little further west (2/3)
This is the second picture of the serie, made 4 nights after the first one. The sunset point has already moved substantially to the right, and it is over the descending slope of the ridge.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
957
photos
92
followers
79
following
127% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
21st April 2020 9:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
