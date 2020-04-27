Previous
Every night a little further west (2/3) by etienne
Photo 463

Every night a little further west (2/3)

This is the second picture of the serie, made 4 nights after the first one. The sunset point has already moved substantially to the right, and it is over the descending slope of the ridge.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Etienne

