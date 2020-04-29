Previous
Grass (duo-tone) by etienne
Photo 467

Grass (duo-tone)

Trying out a tone-on-tone technique
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

Jason ace
Very effective process nicely done
April 29th, 2020  
Richard Lewis ace
Works very well.
April 29th, 2020  
