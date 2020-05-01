Previous
Lines of light by etienne
Photo 469

Lines of light

This is the sun coming through the blinds of the roof windows and creating some nice patterns on the walls
1st May 2020

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Makes a beautiful high contrast abstract.
May 1st, 2020  
