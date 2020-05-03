Sign up
Photo 471
Half crumbling, half modern
A picture from May last year in the harbour of Saint-Malo
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
2nd May 2019 1:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
