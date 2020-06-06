Previous
Elderflower (close up) by etienne
Elderflower (close up)

Elderflowers are in full bloom here now. My recipe for elderflower champaign : put 10 elderflowers, 500g of brown sugar, 1 and 1/2 lemon, and 1 teaspoon of vinegar into a large plastic bottle with 5 liter of water. Place in the sun, shake and open the cork a few times a day to allow the excess gas to go out. After a week, sieve and bottle the liquid into smaller plastic bottles. The yeast from the ambient air will have transformed the sugar into alcohol and carbonic gas that will make the drink sparkle when you open the bottle for serving. It is a pure natural alcoholic fermentation, there is no need for added yeast. Serve chilled, it is a delicious summer drink. Enjoy !
