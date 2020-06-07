Previous
Granite on the beach by etienne
Photo 506

Granite on the beach

This particular rock is very close to our house, so I see it almost every day. It was formed 300 Millions years ago and it will still be there long after I am gone.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
chikadnz
Lovely texture and processing, almost looks like a watercolour painting. Fave.
June 11th, 2020  
Rob Z
Great image - I love the bit peek at the ocean. :)
June 11th, 2020  
