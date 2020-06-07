Sign up
Photo 506
Granite on the beach
This particular rock is very close to our house, so I see it almost every day. It was formed 300 Millions years ago and it will still be there long after I am gone.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
2
2
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1007
photos
93
followers
79
following
139% complete
View this month »
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
29th July 2019 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
chikadnz
ace
Lovely texture and processing, almost looks like a watercolour painting. Fave.
June 11th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
Great image - I love the bit peek at the ocean. :)
June 11th, 2020
