My labyrinth garden by etienne
My labyrinth garden

For the 1000th picture in my 365 project, I am displaying the small labyrinth I have just cut in a part of my lawn. Unlike mazes, labyrinths have only one single serpentine path going from one entry point to one center point, and no dead ends. In my picture the entry is on the bottom left, close to the bush, and you can follow the path leading to the old wooden wheel at the center. Slowly walking the labyrinth is viewed as a meditation or healing path, it is a long tradition going back at least to the Middle Ages. Many French cathedrals have a labyrinth embedded in their pavement (the most famous one being the labyrinth of Chartres), but there are also some outside of France like in Grace Cathedral, San Francisco. See :
https://www.almanac.com/news/what-is-labyrinth-garden
https://gracecathedral.org/our-labyrinths/
Etienne

