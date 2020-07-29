Sign up
Photo 558
Future Brussels sprouts
They grow on the "armpits" of the main plant. They will be ready to be picked in autumn.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1107
photos
96
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
28th July 2020 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
