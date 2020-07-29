Previous
Next
Future Brussels sprouts by etienne
Photo 558

Future Brussels sprouts

They grow on the "armpits" of the main plant. They will be ready to be picked in autumn.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise