Winter sunset by etienne
Photo 612

Winter sunset

At this time of the year, the sun is setting too far away to the South, so we can not see it plunging into the sea from our beaches. But we can still enjoy the ambiant sunset light.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
