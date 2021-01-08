Boulder stretch

This accumulation of boulders has been created over the centuries by two circular tide currents, one on its left side and one on its right side. Each boulder is around one foot large. There are several boulder stretches like this one on our coast, the most spectacular one being the "Sillon de Talbert", which goes 3 km into the sea and is only 35 meters wide at its maximum.

In order to improve the image, I have strongly accentuated the contrast and the colours, and cropped away all distracting elements.