Photo 614
Frosty morning in the marsh
The morning sun was evaporating some haze from the cold creek : it was pure magic.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
9th January 2021 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
