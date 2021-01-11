Previous
Next
Frosty morning in the marsh by etienne
Photo 614

Frosty morning in the marsh

The morning sun was evaporating some haze from the cold creek : it was pure magic.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise