Photo 615
Container lock
For the Macro Challenge (Lock). This rusty container has been used for tool storage during building works. It will probably be removed pretty soon. 365 challenges entice you to shoot things that would not have got your attention otherwize.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1209
photos
96
followers
69
following
168% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
9th January 2021 11:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro-lock
